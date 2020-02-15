QASH Price Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. QASH has a market capitalization of $20.89 million and approximately $283,883.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH token can now be purchased for about $0.0597 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, GOPAX, Ethfinex and EXX. In the last week, QASH has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.03191757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00244870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00152856 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About QASH

QASH was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash.

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Liquid, Hotbit, IDEX, Gate.io, EXX, Ethfinex, GOPAX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

