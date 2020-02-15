Qbao Hits One Day Volume of $7,375.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Qbao has a market capitalization of $593,247.00 and approximately $7,375.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao token can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges including EXX, Coinnest, Allcoin and CoinEgg. During the last week, Qbao has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000172 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Allcoin, CoinEgg, Coinnest and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.