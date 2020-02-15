QChi (QCH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $148,420.00

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. QChi has a market cap of $1.07 million and $148,420.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QChi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, BiteBTC and Mercatox. During the last seven days, QChi has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QChi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.68 or 0.03153163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00245434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00043950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00152335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

QChi Token Profile

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,445,566 tokens. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi. QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi.

QChi Token Trading

QChi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QChi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QChi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.