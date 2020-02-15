Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $820.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) will announce sales of $820.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $820.00 million and the highest is $822.00 million. Qorvo reported sales of $680.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Qorvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.37.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $144,964.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,051.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $50,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,591.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,734 shares of company stock valued at $414,692. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $106.02 on Friday. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.83.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

