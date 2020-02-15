Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,935 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $144,964.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,051.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,734 shares of company stock worth $414,692. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $106.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.83. Qorvo Inc has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.37.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

