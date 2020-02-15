QuadrantProtocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $245,778.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $656,485.00 and approximately $245,778.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.03191757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00244870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00152856 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

