Quant Trading Up 6.2% This Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Quant has a market capitalization of $53.54 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quant has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One Quant token can currently be purchased for about $4.43 or 0.00044712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00439925 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001279 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010029 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006970 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012508 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001521 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001311 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network.

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

