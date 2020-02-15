Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.94. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.