Quanta Utility Token Trading Up 128.8% Over Last Week (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 134.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded up 128.8% against the dollar. Quanta Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and $707.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00051048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 273.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00480878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.34 or 0.06226879 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00068362 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00025095 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) is a token. Its launch date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,967,288,898 tokens. The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta.

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quanta Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

