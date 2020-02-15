Quantstamp Price Reaches $0.0153 on Major Exchanges (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $9.46 million and $505,175.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Gate.io and GOPAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.03191757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00244870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00152856 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DDEX, Binance, GOPAX, IDEX, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

