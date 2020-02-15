Quark Reaches Market Cap of $653,461.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Quark has a total market capitalization of $653,461.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittylicious and FreiExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 262,933,407 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info.

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittylicious and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

