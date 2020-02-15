QuarkChain (QKC) Price Tops $0.0057 on Top Exchanges

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $20.33, $50.98 and $7.50. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $13.57 million and approximately $11.07 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 51.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About QuarkChain

QKC is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,398,849,926 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

