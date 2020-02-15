Quasarcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,902.00 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Quasarcoin has a total market capitalization of $848,991.00 and approximately $5,902.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00047304 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,386,337 coins and its circulating supply is 168,386,337 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

