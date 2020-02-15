QuickX Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $103,351.00 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 47.3% lower against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $103,351.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00049565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 268.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00490498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.36 or 0.06182951 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00067323 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025136 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001495 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QCX is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,873,598 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

