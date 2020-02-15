QUINADS (QUIN) Market Cap Hits $35,304.00

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. One QUINADS token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. During the last seven days, QUINADS has traded up 31% against the dollar. QUINADS has a total market capitalization of $35,304.00 and $186.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUINADS alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044619 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00442895 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001273 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006980 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012506 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001519 BTC.

QUINADS Token Profile

QUIN is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 tokens. QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINADS

QUINADS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUINADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINADS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.