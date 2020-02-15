QunQun 24 Hour Volume Hits $295,746.00 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $7.50, $13.77 and $32.15. QunQun has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and $295,746.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00052654 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 255.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00485818 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $617.33 or 0.06191195 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00074340 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00025516 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001503 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,514,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 674,081,131 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io.

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $24.43, $33.94, $13.77, $5.60, $10.39, $20.33, $50.98, $32.15, $7.50, $51.55 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

