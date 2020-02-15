RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 133,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

RMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised RA Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Get RA Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Martin Burstein sold 28,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $30,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,682 shares of company stock valued at $78,871. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMED. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RA Medical Systems by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 128,756 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RA Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RA Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RA Medical Systems by 94.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. 18.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMED traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. 76,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,026. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.69. RA Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 million. RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 797.11% and a negative return on equity of 112.93%. Research analysts anticipate that RA Medical Systems will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for RA Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.