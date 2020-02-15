Radium (RADS) Trading Up 3.7% This Week

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Radium has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Radium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00006505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. Radium has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $7,894.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00028000 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000436 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

Radium (CRYPTO:RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,952,739 coins and its circulating supply is 3,939,968 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

