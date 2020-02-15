Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($1.05). Radius Health posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($1.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Radius Health.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price target on shares of Radius Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Swann cut their price target on shares of Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. State Street Corp grew its position in Radius Health by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,629,000 after purchasing an additional 766,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Radius Health by 311.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 336,259 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Radius Health by 36.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 902,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 240,354 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Radius Health by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,194,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 178,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Radius Health by 572.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 196,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 167,527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDUS stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.97. 281,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,829. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

