Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 6,470,000 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 329,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 61,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 318,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $598,000.

RDUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 20th. Leerink Swann cut their price objective on Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price objective on Radius Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

RDUS opened at $19.97 on Friday. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

