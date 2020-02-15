Rapids (RPD) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $763,862.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rapids has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Rapids token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.42 or 0.03197364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00245041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00154156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 22,329,999,064 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,599,980,865 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

