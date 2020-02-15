Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 39,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Rave Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Rave Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,656. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Rave Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.60.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 212,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Watchman Group Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of Rave Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants segments. The company's buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services.

