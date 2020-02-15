Ravencoin (RVN) Trading Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $205.47 million and $31.13 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, Graviex, IDCM and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.14 or 0.03158743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00243096 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044114 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00049337 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00152083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,520,855,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, TradeOgre, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Upbit, QBTC, IDCM and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.