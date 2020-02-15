Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 785,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $489,618.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,841 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,895 in the last three months. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Raymond James by 10,595.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 59,333 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 49,442 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Raymond James by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,271 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $98.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,937. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.00. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $99.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

RJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.86.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

