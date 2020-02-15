Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 131,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Re/Max by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,306,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,295,000 after buying an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Re/Max by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 654,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,208,000 after buying an additional 108,278 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Re/Max by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 504,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Re/Max during the 4th quarter valued at $8,652,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Re/Max during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,412,000.

Re/Max stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,794. Re/Max has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $685.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.74.

RMAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

