RealChain (RCT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, RealChain has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. RealChain has a total market cap of $189,820.00 and approximately $12,721.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RealChain Token Profile

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,794,330 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org.

Buying and Selling RealChain

RealChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

