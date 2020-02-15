Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,040,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the January 15th total of 33,360,000 shares. Approximately 31.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.1 days.

RLGY has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Realogy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Realogy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered Realogy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

RLGY stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.84. Realogy has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $18.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Realogy by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Realogy by 337.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Realogy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Realogy by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

