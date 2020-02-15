RealTract Price Hits $0.0005 (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. RealTract has a market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $66,139.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealTract token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, IDAX and Mercatox. In the last seven days, RealTract has traded up 18.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RealTract alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.11 or 0.03362800 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00254803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00043964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00155206 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

RealTract Token Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract.

Buying and Selling RealTract

RealTract can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Mercatox and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RealTract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealTract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.