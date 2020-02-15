RED (RED) 1-Day Volume Hits $133,053.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. RED has a market capitalization of $631,256.00 and approximately $133,053.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. In the last week, RED has traded 52.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.66 or 0.00799049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009697 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000419 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000863 BTC.

About RED

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.