ReddCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $616,904.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, BiteBTC, YoBit and LiteBit.eu. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $31.16 million and $616,904.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.09 or 0.01230754 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00046488 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018113 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00218804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008658 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002374 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00069475 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004725 BTC.

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, Crex24 and Bisq. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

