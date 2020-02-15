Refereum (RFR) Market Cap Reaches $6.80 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Bittrex, IDEX and Bibox. Refereum has a market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Refereum has traded up 68.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.87 or 0.03182593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00248298 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00044165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00156879 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,557,239,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cobinhood, Gate.io, DDEX, Bittrex, OKEx, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

