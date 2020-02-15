RefToken (REF) Trading 209.1% Higher This Week

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, RefToken has traded 209.1% higher against the dollar. One RefToken token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00004066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and OKEx. RefToken has a market capitalization of $405,510.00 and $154.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00049565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 268.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00490498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $613.36 or 0.06182951 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00067323 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025136 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001495 BTC.

RefToken Profile

RefToken is a token. It launched on September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,000 tokens. RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RefToken is reftoken.io. The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RefToken

RefToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RefToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RefToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

