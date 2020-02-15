Regalcoin Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (REC)

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Regalcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and CoinExchange. Regalcoin has a market capitalization of $48,300.00 and $1.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Regalcoin has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Regalcoin Profile

Regalcoin (REC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. The official website for Regalcoin is regalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Regalcoin Coin Trading

Regalcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Regalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Regalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

