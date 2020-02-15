Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 779,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Argus raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.30.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $399.55 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $442.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.44. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.84 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 22.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,679 shares of company stock valued at $38,681,248. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.