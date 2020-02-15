Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) to announce $39.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.54 million. Regenxbio posted sales of $40.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full-year sales of $59.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.20 million to $91.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $207.33 million, with estimates ranging from $169.67 million to $286.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regenxbio.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regenxbio from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

RGNX stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. Regenxbio has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Regenxbio news, SVP Curran Simpson sold 5,922 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $296,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Regenxbio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $1,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,016 shares of company stock worth $2,256,957 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regenxbio by 69.8% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,362,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,105,000 after purchasing an additional 971,110 shares in the last quarter. Kam Lawrence acquired a new stake in Regenxbio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,078,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Regenxbio by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,047,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,270,000 after purchasing an additional 169,888 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Regenxbio by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 654,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 140,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regenxbio by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 131,795 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

