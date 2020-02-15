Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Down 7.1% in January

Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of RHE opened at $1.44 on Friday. Regional Health Properties has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $5.30.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Regional Health Properties stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Regional Health Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term healthcare through facility lease and sub-lease transaction. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

