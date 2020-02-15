Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Short Interest Up 7.4% in January

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,040,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 14,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.54. 5,911,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,145,085. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.