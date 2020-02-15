Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.17% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $16,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 81.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,015. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12 month low of $139.83 and a 12 month high of $169.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.08 and a 200 day moving average of $157.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. Evercore ISI lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

In related news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,714,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.