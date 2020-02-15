Relex 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $85.00 (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Relex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and IDEX. Relex has a market capitalization of $228,513.00 and $85.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Relex has traded up 76.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.03191757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00244870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00152856 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Relex Token Profile

Relex’s genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,861,450,597 tokens. The official website for Relex is www.relex.io. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Relex

Relex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Relex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

