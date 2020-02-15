Remme (REM) Trading 3.7% Lower This Week

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. Remme has a total market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $304,565.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DEx.top, Kuna and Tidex. In the last seven days, Remme has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00051048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 273.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00480878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.34 or 0.06226879 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00068362 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00025095 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001626 BTC.

About Remme

Remme (REM) is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official website is remme.io. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Gate.io, Kuna, DEx.top, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

