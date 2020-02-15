Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Short Interest Update

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 578,100 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 543,500 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 189,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.31 million, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $19.66.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REPL has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.42.

In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes purchased 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $14,971,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega purchased 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $2,994,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

