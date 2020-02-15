Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Short Interest Update

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,930,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 9,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Resideo Technologies news, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III sold 11,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $109,645.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nina Richardson acquired 4,920 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $49,790.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,790.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,638 shares of company stock valued at $70,186. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,534,000 after buying an additional 639,881 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 33,719 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 248,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 61,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 451.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of REZI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,971. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.