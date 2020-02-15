Revain Price Reaches $0.0424 on Top Exchanges (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Revain has a total market cap of $20.54 million and $3.59 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can currently be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Kuna, BitForex and HitBTC. During the last week, Revain has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Revain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.16 or 0.03206356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00245378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00155390 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain.

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Kucoin, YoBit, C-CEX, Cryptopia, BitFlip, HitBTC, Mercatox, OKEx, BTC-Alpha and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.