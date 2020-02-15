Reviewing Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) and Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN)

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) and Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Greystone Logistics has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviro Technologies has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Logistics and Enviro Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Logistics 2.26% 45.15% 4.17% Enviro Technologies -670.25% N/A -47.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greystone Logistics and Enviro Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Logistics $71.08 million 0.19 $1.80 million N/A N/A Enviro Technologies $1.31 million 1.34 -$500,000.00 N/A N/A

Greystone Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Greystone Logistics and Enviro Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Enviro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Greystone Logistics beats Enviro Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greystone Logistics Company Profile

Greystone Logistics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resin. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors. The company was formerly known as PalWeb Corporation and changed its name to Greystone Logistics, Inc. in March 2005. Greystone Logistics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Enviro Technologies Company Profile

Enviro Technologies, Inc. provides environmental and industrial separation technology. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents its patented technology, the Voraxial Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities. It serves oil exploration and production, oil refineries, and oil spill markets, as well as mining, sewage, manufacturing, waste-to-energy, and food processing industries. The company was formerly known as Enviro Voraxial Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Enviro Technologies, Inc. in November 2017. Enviro Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

