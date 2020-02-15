Reviewing Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) & Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) and Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intermolecular and Rubicon Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intermolecular $33.66 million 1.77 -$3.41 million N/A N/A Rubicon Technology $3.88 million 6.21 $960,000.00 N/A N/A

Rubicon Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intermolecular.

Profitability

This table compares Intermolecular and Rubicon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intermolecular -42.74% -33.13% -23.82% Rubicon Technology -29.68% -2.91% -2.80%

Risk & Volatility

Intermolecular has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Intermolecular and Rubicon Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intermolecular 0 1 0 0 2.00 Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.1% of Intermolecular shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.0% of Intermolecular shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rubicon Technology beats Intermolecular on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intermolecular Company Profile

Intermolecular, Inc. engages in the development of advanced materials using high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. The company's HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods. It serves various markets, including semiconductor, glass, advanced alloys, light-emitting diodes, flat-panel displays, and others. The company was formerly known as The BEP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Intermolecular, Inc. in November 2004. Intermolecular, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. The company markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its principal customers include defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.

