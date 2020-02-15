Reviewing Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) & United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Macatawa Bank and United Community Banks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macatawa Bank $95.67 million 3.78 $31.98 million N/A N/A United Community Banks $657.42 million 3.46 $185.72 million $2.38 12.11

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than Macatawa Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of United Community Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of United Community Banks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Community Banks has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Macatawa Bank and United Community Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macatawa Bank 33.43% 15.59% 1.59% United Community Banks 28.04% 12.10% 1.50%

Dividends

Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. United Community Banks pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and United Community Banks has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Macatawa Bank and United Community Banks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A United Community Banks 0 5 0 0 2.00

United Community Banks has a consensus target price of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.94%. Given United Community Banks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Community Banks is more favorable than Macatawa Bank.

Summary

Macatawa Bank beats United Community Banks on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans comprising loans to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans, which consist of construction and development, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; retail loans, such as residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers ATM and debit card processing, cash management, and trust and brokerage services. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities through 26 branch offices, as well as a lending and operation service facility in Kent County, Ottawa County, and northern Allegan County, Michigan. Macatawa Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, Michigan.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans that include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential construction and mortgage, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits and fixed and adjustable-rate home mortgage loans. It also offers wire transfers, brokerage services, and other financial services, as well as risk management, payment processing, and merchant services. In addition, the company owns an insurance agency. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 156 locations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. United Community Banks, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Blairsville, Georgia.

