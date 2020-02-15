Reviewing Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) & Windstream (OTCMKTS:WINMQ)

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) and Windstream (OTCMKTS:WINMQ) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

This table compares Telenor ASA and Windstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenor ASA 7.97% 22.32% 4.44% Windstream -66.61% N/A -8.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Telenor ASA and Windstream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenor ASA 1 5 1 0 2.00 Windstream 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telenor ASA presently has a consensus price target of $19.36, indicating a potential upside of 10.25%. Given Telenor ASA’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Telenor ASA is more favorable than Windstream.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telenor ASA and Windstream’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telenor ASA $12.95 billion 1.99 $965.21 million $0.73 24.05 Windstream $5.71 billion 0.00 -$723.00 million N/A N/A

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Windstream.

Risk & Volatility

Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windstream has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Telenor ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Windstream shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Windstream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Telenor ASA beats Windstream on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed line services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcast services include DTH, and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, and terrestrial radio and TV transmission. The company also provides wholesale services that enable the operators to route international voice, messaging, data, and signaling traffic through a single connection to a global network, as well as handles international roaming relationships. In addition, it offers digital services, such as international communication services and machine to machine communication, as well as Internet based services, digital media advertising, and financial services. Further, the company sells mobile devices; and leases base station sites and equipment. Telenor ASA was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

Windstream Company Profile

Windstream Holdings, Inc. provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up. It also offers consumer video services; premium broadband and video entertainment services under the Kinetic brand; voice and Web conferencing products; and advanced hosted-voice, network management, and business continuity services, as well as owns and operates cable television franchises. This segment serves approximately 1.4 million residential and small business customers. The company's Enterprise segment offers integrated voice and data services, which deliver voice and broadband services over a single Internet connection, data transport services, and multi-site networking services; and other data services comprising cloud computing, and collocation and managed services as an alternative to traditional information technology infrastructure. Its Wholesale segment provides network bandwidth to other telecommunications carriers, network operators, and content providers; fiber-to-the-tower connections to support the wireless backhaul market; voice and data carrier services to other communications providers and large scale purchasers; and special access services and time division multiplexing private line transport. The company's Consumer CLEC segment offers traditional voice and long-distance services, nationwide Internet access services, and dial-up and high-speed, as well as online backup and various email services. Windstream Holdings, Inc. also leases and sells broadband modems and home networking gateways; and sells computers and phones. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas. On February 25, 2019, Windstream Holdings, Inc. along with its 202 affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.