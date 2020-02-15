Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 11,116 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of FMC worth $22,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 22.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,187 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 839.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 429,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,647,000 after acquiring an additional 383,656 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 1,215.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 412,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after acquiring an additional 380,900 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 9,310.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 334,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 331,282 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 300,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,948,000 after acquiring an additional 229,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Buckingham Research upped their price target on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SpareBank 1 Markets AS upped their price target on FMC from to in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

NYSE:FMC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.47. The company had a trading volume of 588,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,469. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $70.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,294,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 398,069 shares of company stock worth $39,814,850. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

