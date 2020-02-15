Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 15,988 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,988 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Square worth $21,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Square by 68.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Square by 39.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 57.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,300,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,035 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,884 shares of company stock worth $10,309,761. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Square from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research cut Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.86. 5,070,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,542,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -682.11, a P/E/G ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.62. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.41 and a 12 month high of $83.20.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.