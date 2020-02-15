Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,706 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of American Financial Group worth $21,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 976.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of AFG remained flat at $$112.81 during trading hours on Friday. 261,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,552. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. American Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.75 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.88%.

In related news, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $15,060,000.00. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $21,462,000.00. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

